On the morning of March 3, Danny Lemoi posted as usual on his Telegram channel. He agitated against homosexuals, defamed Ukrainian President Zelenskyj, claimed Trump had won the election and accused Bill Gates of wanting to eradicate humanity. And – of course – advertising for the dewormer Ivermectin could not be missing. In a sarcastic post, Lemoi wrote, “Happy Friday to all survivors who ate poisonous horse paste!”

Just a few hours later, Lemoi was dead. The 50-year-old Rhode Island backhoe operator died “unexpectedly” and “naturally,” according to the message on his channel. His “big heart” had doubled in size. “We understand that this raises questions for those who have followed him,” it said. But Lemoi “died a natural death”. The heart disease ran in the family and was probably aggravated by chronic stress. The administrators left inquiries from the US media unanswered.

Lemoi also recommended wormers for children

Lemoi said he had been taking a daily dose of the parasite drug ivermectin for the past ten years. He believed it cured him of his Lyme disease and regenerated his heart.

Although the drug Ivermectin is approved for humans, it is used against certain roundworms and scabies mites. However, it is mostly used in veterinary medicine – as an anthelmintic for horses, cattle and sheep. With the corona pandemic, it was then also touted as a cure for corona in anti-vaccination circles. Partly fueled by dubious websites that referred to supposedly promising results, especially smaller studies – the quality and general validity of which, according to experts, was sometimes questionable.

Lemoi also advertised in his 2021 founded Telegram-Kanal „Dirt Road Discussions“ almost every day for the remedy and gave instructions on how to take it – also for children. More than 137,000 people follow his channel. In the United States, some Republicans and well-known TV personalities also spoke out in favor of the drug.

In the wrong dosage, the drug can be highly toxic

At times, Ivermectin was even sold out. The US Food and Drug Administration was forced to tweet: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, stop it now.” And warned several times of drastic side effects of high-dose intake, including seizures, lung and heart problems.

The World Health Organization, the Robert Koch Institute and the European Medicines Agency also spoke out against the use of the drug in the pandemic. In the wrong dosage, the drug can be highly toxic.

Some of his followers are concerned and report sometimes severe side effects

Although Lemoi indicated health problems, he attributed this to the so-called “Herxing”. The Herxheimer reaction is the body’s reaction to bacterial toxins, for example when numerous pathogens die off when you start taking an antibiotic.

Several of his followers have been concerned since Lemoi’s death, according to the news portal “Vice“. Accordingly, some Telegram users report sometimes drastic side effects that are also related to ivermectin. “I’ve been taking it for four months and it’s hell,” wrote one. He suffers from severe pain from the waist down such as sciatica, shin splints and restless legs. It feels like “a pain in the bones”.

“My wife has been on ivermectin for three months,” shared another. “She is being treated for autoimmune hepatitis, a thyroid condition and spinal problems. She suffered severe Herxing reactions. Today she has migraines, vomiting and severe stomach pains. Does anyone have any idea how to help her and are these Herxing symptoms?”

“No one can convince me they died because of ivermectin”

There were also members who attributed Lemoi’s death to ivermectin. Other group members then accused them of spreading misinformation. The administrators of the Telegram channel also continue to advertise the drug.

“No one can convince me they died because of ivermectin,” one user wrote this week. “He ultimately died because of our failed Western medicine, which only cares about profit and not about healing.”