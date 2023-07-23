Home » Kremslehner wins gold at Junior European Championships
Kremslehner wins gold at Junior European Championships

The Viennese canoeist Moritz Kremslehner won the gold medal in kayak cross at the Junior and U23 European Championships in Bratislava. “I had a very good tactic, tricked my way through from start to finish. At the finish I couldn’t believe it at all”, Kremslehner rejoiced.

Kremslehner had a tight schedule for the title fights. He finished sixth in the slalom final, together with Simon Zeitlhofer he finished fourth in the Kayak Cross final, and in the team competition Kremslehner, together with Zeitlhofer and Noah Wilhelmer, just barely missed a medal in fourth place.

In the general class of the new Olympic competition, Felix Oschmautz, an Austrian, also won European Championship silver at the beginning of July.

