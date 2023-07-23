Tennis: Zverev am Rothenbaum at the start against Slovakian Molcan | > – Sports

Status: 07/23/2023 10:09 p.m

From Monday, the tennis world elite will be serving at the combined men’s and women’s tournament at Hamburg’s Rothenbaum. Alexander Zverev meets Slovakian Alex Molcan in his first game on Tuesday.

The Hamburger is back in his hometown for the first time since 2019. If the number four seeded local hero wins his opening match at the ATP 500 tournament, there will be a German duel afterwards. Opponents would then be either Maximilian Marterer or Rudolf Molleker. In the semifinals there could be a clash with the top seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud. That was the result of the draw on Saturday.

Korpatsch defeats Argentinian Carlé

In the women’s game, Tamara Korpatsch from Hamburg advanced to the next round on Sunday with a 3:6, 6:2, 6:1 against Maria Carlé (Argentina). In the first round Eva Lys (Hamburg) has to deal with the second seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif. Noma Noha Akugue (Reinbek) meets Laura Pigossi (Brazil) and Jule Niemeier (Dortmund) meets Ella Seidel (Hamburg).

German duel Niemeier against Seidel on Monday

Niemeier, who surprisingly reached the quarterfinals of the tennis classic in Wimbledon in 2022, is still far from her form this year, but is still considered one of the most promising talents. “At the end of the day it’s about me, about how I feel, about my aspirations, and I have high aspirations,” said the current world number 105. in the Hanseatic city.

Last November she was number 61 in the world, but this year the 23-year-old failed at the start of twelve tournaments. A sprained hand was added, which was “quite good, but not yet 100 percent,” reported Niemeier, who, like her 18-year-old opponent Seidel, received a wildcard before her first appearance on Monday.

Further information

Tennis has been played at Hamburg’s Rothenbaum for 130 years. Triumphant victories, eternal glory and great drama: A look back at turbulent times in a multimedia documentary.

more

Zverev wants to fulfill his childhood dream

The 117th edition of the clay court tournament started this weekend with the qualification for the combined men’s and women’s tournament.

“Winning the tournament is a huge childhood dream of mine,” said Zverev: “I hope for the loud support of the audience and I’m sure that we will experience a wonderful week of tennis together.”

The 19th in the world rankings, who is still fighting for the lead after his foot injury, is currently being confronted with allegations of physical injury. Overall, this is his sixth time at his home tournament. In 2014 he reached the semi-finals at the age of 17. He was also in the semifinals in 2019.

VIDEO: Start of the traditional tennis tournament at Rothenbaum (1 min)

Further information

The Olympic champion from Hamburg is charged with bodily harm. There had been similar allegations before. more

From July 22nd to 30th, the tennis world elite will be guests in Hamburg. Alexander Zverev is back in his hometown for the first time since 2019. more

Andrea Petkovic can’t stop playing tennis. The tournament in Hamburg is close to her heart – but so are literature, sports on TV and young talent. more

April 30, 1993 changed the world of tennis. Seles is stabbed in Hamburg by a mentally disturbed man. She’s still lucky. more

The sports agency Tennium, which already organizes the tournaments in Barcelona, ​​Antwerp and Buenos Aires, was awarded the contract for the ATP tournament. more

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | 07/22/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Keywords for this article

Tennis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

