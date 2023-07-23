Mesut Ozil tattoo gray wolf symbol of nationalism antisemitism | Sport

Mesut Ozil again the target of fierce criticism

Source: Profimedia

Personal trainer of the former German ace Mesut Ozil published a photo with the former world champion, in which one thing attracted special attention – the football player’s tattoo. He has a gray wolf tattooed on his chest, which “Deutsche Vele” writes is widely seen as a symbol of right-wing extremism, ultra-nationalism and anti-Semitism.

Of course, his coach only wanted to show what Ozil looks like even after the end of his career. “We’ve reached this point after two weeks of hard work over the holidays, but don’t think we’re done. We’re just getting started“, he wrote.

Ozil ended his career as a player of Basaksehir this year by left the game while it was being played. At one time he was one of the best midfielders in the world, world champion in 2014 with Germany, a star of Real Madrid, then the leader of Arsenal… However, his career was also accompanied by numerous controversies, such as when he took a picture with Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the elections in Turkey in 2018 and caused tensions in Germany. Fans of the national team and football fans in general accused him of not showing loyalty to the country where he was born and for whose national team he plays, but to his country of origin. The German Football Association distanced itself from his actions, and after Germany’s debacle at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and elimination in the group stage, Ozil retired.

When leaving German football, he said that he was not respected, that he suffered racism and disrespect in several situations, making serious accusations against the head of the association. Now he is again the target of attacks and criticism in Germany, but because of a photo with a controversial symbol.



