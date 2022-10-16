President Xi Jinping has opened the XX National Congress of the Communist Party, which should give him an unprecedented third term at the helm of the CCP.

After the Chinese national anthem (The March of the Volunteers), Xi reached the podium greeted by a long applause for his speech. “We are here for the new course of the Party, in view of the construction of a modern socialist country,” the president said in the opening words. “We have shown great capacity against Taiwanese independence”, added Xi, stating immediately after that in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, “we put people and their lives first, launching a ‘people’s war’ against the virus “.

Against Taiwan’s independence

The reunification “of the homeland will take place and will certainly be achieved,” said President Xi Jinping, addressing the Taiwan issue in the opening speech of the 20th Congress of the CCP, snatching the standing ovation of the delegates. China promises to “resolve the Taiwan question” and to continue its commitment to “peaceful reunification” but warns that it does not intend to give up the use of force and reserves the right to use “all means” for reunification. These are the statements by the Chinese president. “The Taiwan issue must be resolved by the Chinese,” Xi said. “We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification, but we will never promise to give up force and reserve the right to use all means” “for reunification, added Xi.

The fight against corruption

China – underlined Xi Jinping in his speech – has achieved a “landslide victory” against corruption, in an “unprecedented” fight. “We have waged a battle against corruption in an unprecedented proportion in our history” and the CCP “achieved a landslide victory and consolidated its results,” Xi said in his speech, stressing that the “hidden dangers” in the party and in the country “they have been removed”.