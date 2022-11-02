Original title: Kroos: I plan to retire at Real Madrid can not choose between winning the Champions League and the World Cup

Kroos: I plan to retire at Real Madrid and can’t choose between winning the Champions League and the World Cup

Live it, November 2. At 1:45 a.m. on November 3, Beijing time, in the sixth round of Group F of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid will face Celtic at the Bernabeu Stadium. Before the game, Real Madrid midfielder Kroos attended a press conference, he talked about himself and the team’s current situation.

about your physical condition

Kroos: “I’m fine, my body feels fine, I’m calm about the contract extension. I don’t know what’s going to happen next, I’m going to retire here, but I don’t know when, nothing To update. This is a very special relationship that will never change, we communicate calmly and no one gets nervous.”

about age

Kroos: “I never think about numbers, I left my country at a very young age and I want to be successful. In this sport, I am more interested in quality than quantity.”

On the penalty against Girona Asensio

Kroos: “We had a conversation with the referee, but in the end he made a decision. I know it’s not a penalty, I don’t like to talk about it, but it’s not an action that requires VAR to intervene.”

about your current state

Kroos: “I’m at a great moment in my career, I feel good and I’ll try to adapt to the needs of the team.”

About the Champions League

Kroos: “It would be nice to win the Champions League for the sixth time, it’s the same every year, we want to win every competition we play in. We started well, when the knockout rounds come, in the Champions League It’s important to be in good shape and we have a team that can compete.”

About Modric’s future

Kroos: “I won’t ask about Modric’s future, it’s everyone’s decision.”

Are you tired?

Kroos: “Physically, I’m not tired, I feel good. I know it’s a break for me not to play in the World Cup, we have three games to play before that and we want to win .”

Talk about possible retirement time

Kroos: “I can still play football with my kids at 50, I repeat what I said in my last answer.”

Which is more important to win the World Cup or the Champions League?

Kroos: I can’t choose between the two events.

