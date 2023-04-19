Home » Kuenz fights for EM gold in Zagreb
Kuenz fights for EM gold in Zagreb

Martina Kuenz is in the class up to 76 kg in the final of the Wrestling European Championships in Zagreb. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old from Tyrol prevailed against the Norwegian Marion Brillantes Bye and the French Cynthia Vescan. In the final on Thursday evening, the Vice European Champion 2019 will face Turkey’s Yasemin Adar and thus the reigning World and European Champion as well as Olympic bronze medalist 2021.

In the men’s category, freestyle fighters Benjamin Greil (up to 86 kg) and Johannes Ludescher (up to 125 kg) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, two more top ten places.

