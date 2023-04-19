Kvaratskhelia, ‘I didn’t make you happy, but the dream continues’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 19 – “It’s hard for me to see your eyes full of tears, realizing that I haven’t been able to bring you joy”. Thus begins Khvicha Kvaratskhelia his post on Instagram after the 1-1 draw with Milan who eliminated Napoli from the Champions League in the quarter-finals, with him taking the penalty for the Azzurri saved by Maignan. In the post there is a photo of the Georgian full back kneeling on the pitch.



“I will give my best – he writes – to learn more from yesterday’s experience. I am very sorry and I am absolutely grateful for your support which I felt in every second of the match! I love you and I promise you that we will return to the field even stronger! There are many games still to be played and the dream continues…”. (HANDLE).

