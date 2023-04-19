Home » Kvaratskhelia, ‘I didn’t make you happy, but the dream continues’ – Football
Sports

Kvaratskhelia, ‘I didn’t make you happy, but the dream continues’ – Football

by admin
Kvaratskhelia, ‘I didn’t make you happy, but the dream continues’ – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 19 – “It’s hard for me to see your eyes full of tears, realizing that I haven’t been able to bring you joy”. Thus begins Khvicha Kvaratskhelia his post on Instagram after the 1-1 draw with Milan who eliminated Napoli from the Champions League in the quarter-finals, with him taking the penalty for the Azzurri saved by Maignan. In the post there is a photo of the Georgian full back kneeling on the pitch.

“I will give my best – he writes – to learn more from yesterday’s experience. I am very sorry and I am absolutely grateful for your support which I felt in every second of the match! I love you and I promise you that we will return to the field even stronger! There are many games still to be played and the dream continues…”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy