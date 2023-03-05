“In front of the public at the Parc, you very quickly mentioned Wednesday’s match (against Bayern Munich, in the knockout stages of the Champions League, 0-1 in the first leg). Do you still manage to take advantage of this record?
I’m already focused on Wednesday’s game. I enjoyed with the public, it was really special. I thank all the people who stayed and applauded. But we must quickly move on. There is a big meeting waiting for us on Wednesday. We go there with a clear objective.
You are a man of records. Is the next one to become the first player to win the Ballon d’Or while playing the full year with PSG?
Of course, the Ballon d’Or is still a goal. For a player in my category, it’s something I have in my sights, but it’s not the priority at the moment, nor the period. It stays in a corner of my head, it’s normal. If this continues, we won’t be very far.
You scored twice against Lille (4-3), against OM (3-0), you scored 201 goals in a PSG jersey this Saturday. Can it train your teammates?
It’s a good moment for me but for the team, the good moment is the three consecutive victories after our defeat against Bayern (0-1, February 14). I’m happy but the important thing is that the team got their heads together. We are ready to take up the challenge that awaits us on Wednesday in Munich.
“If I had linked my future to the C1 – and without disrespecting PSG – I would have gone very far”
Was it a nice day at work?
(laughs) The best day was last week but it’s a beautiful day at work. It’s special moments like that that will make history, we play for that, to leave our name in history. I will be remembered here.
You extended a year ago, it is again about your future. Can Wednesday’s game have an impact?
I do not think so. If I had linked my future to the C1 – and without disrespect to PSG – I would have gone very far. I’m very happy here and I can’t think of anything other than enjoying PSG’s heyday. »