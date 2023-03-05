“In front of the public at the Parc, you very quickly mentioned Wednesday’s match (against Bayern Munich, in the knockout stages of the Champions League, 0-1 in the first leg). Do you still manage to take advantage of this record?

I’m already focused on Wednesday’s game. I enjoyed with the public, it was really special. I thank all the people who stayed and applauded. But we must quickly move on. There is a big meeting waiting for us on Wednesday. We go there with a clear objective.