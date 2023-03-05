by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Historic and extraordinary. Samuele Ceccarelli is the new European 60m indoor champion with 6″48. Marcell Jacobs, defending champion, was beaten by his compatriot and took the silver medal with 6″50. From Jacobs to Ceccarelli, gold…

