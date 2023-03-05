Home World Ceccarelli beats Jacobs, extraordinary Italy with gold and silver in the 60 meters
Historic and extraordinary. Samuele Ceccarelli is the new European 60m indoor champion with 6″48. Marcell Jacobs, defending champion, was beaten by his compatriot and took the silver medal with 6″50. From Jacobs to Ceccarelli, gold…

