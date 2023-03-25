Home Sports Kylian Mbappé after the big victory against the Netherlands: “We must not ignite”
Kylian Mbappé after the big victory against the Netherlands: "We must not ignite"

Kylian Mbappé after the big victory against the Netherlands: "We must not ignite"

Kylian Mbappé (captain of France after the 4-0 victory against the Netherlands, at the microphone of TF1): « Mike (Maignan) starts with a clean sheet, it’s great for him. I hope it will give him a lot of confidence because we are all behind him. We prepared all week with the idea that we couldn’t disappoint our audience. It’s the first time we played here again after the World Cup so we really wanted to be in line with what we did there, except for the final. We are very happy, it’s a successful first step, now everything remains to be done in the group. I try to do my job, to be decisive, to take others with me. Today it worked but it’s only the beginning, we must not ignite. The hardest part remains to be done. »

