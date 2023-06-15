Kylian Mbappé provokes his exit

The striker will not renew his contract, which expires in 2024. Now PSG is considering its immediate sale. All roads seem to lead to Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi is already gone – how much longer will Kylian Mbappé be in Paris? Christian Hartmann / Reuters

A year ago, Paris St-Germain could feel like a winner. In a spectacular U-turn, on political intervention and thanks to a record offer – apparently alone 180 million euros “signing fee” – Kylian Mbappé signed a new contract, although everyone had already suspected him at Real Madrid. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France and Paris, my city,” he announced to a roaring audience in the Prince’s Park. In addition, he presented a jersey with the number 2025 together with the club boss Nasser al-Khelaifi.