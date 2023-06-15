Udinese transfer market – Nesto leaves / There is already a team in pole position

Juventus centre-forward Ilja Nestorovski is ready for his new adventure. The footballer has already found a team ready to welcome him

Ilya Nestorosvkihe sees his future well away from Udine. The Juventus player knows that he will have to look for a new team that can welcome him since his performances in recent years in Friuli have been more negative than positive. Now we will certainly be looking for a new team that can welcome him and that is interested in the striker for the Macedonian national team. Among the many teams that are trying to secure the center forward there is also one that is an ex of him and in which he has done a lot of good over the years. Let’s see in the details of which team are we talking about.

The company in pole position is the Palermo led by the City Group. The team wants to be serious and will try in every possible way to immediately climb into the top flight of Italian football. Next year could be the right year and for this very reason we are trying to do everything possible to build a team that can kill the championship from the very first days. We recall that Ilja played the best seasons of his career with Palermo and the air of the Sicilian city could do it return that bomber by double digits in the top flight of the Italian championship.

The numbers in black and white — The next June 30 will end his contract and at that point it will be up to the agent to look for his new destination. In black and white Ilja managed to score eight goals and six assists in 86 appearances. Averages that are certainly lower than expected. We would have expected more from a center forward like Ilja and at the end of this adventure we can do nothing but wish him good luck in his career continuation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Here’s what it could be Marvin Zeegelaar’s next team << See also What happened to the Hollywood Hawkeye actor whose legs were run over by a snowplow?

June 15th – 12.55pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

