“Kylian Mbappé’s communication, based on values, is unmistakably similar to that of Silicon Valley”

KYlian Mbappé once again shook the football world in early April. In question, a communication campaign carried out by his club, in which his image was used disproportionately, according to him. A quack that earned PSG to be reprimanded by a scathing, it is not “the Kylian Saint Germain”.

A few weeks earlier, he railed against the former boss of the French Football Federation (FFF), guilty of a crime of lèse-majesté against Zinedine Zidane (“Zidane is France, we don’t disrespect the legend, like that…”). A tweet that will loosen tongues and precipitate the fall of Noël Le Graët.

It is his lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, who best explains the doctrine hidden behind these speeches, in an interview with The team : “The new generation is no longer ready to compromise with its values ​​and ideals. Kylian is a next generation athlete. »

This communication, based on values, is unmistakably similar to the modus operandi of entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. Indeed, what distinguishes these leaders is the conviction that their sphere of responsibility goes beyond the perimeter of the company.

Societal ambition and inspiring narrative

For them, society is an ecosystem and they must become its center of gravity. Their economic vision is therefore accompanied by a societal ambition and an inspiring narrative. This erases the concrete (the manufacture and sale of transitional objects) to better exalt the vision (change the world).

It is therefore not surprising that Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have been the most audible during the latest societal upheavals. At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, for example, Tim Cook, Apple’s boss, did not hesitate to say, during the 2022 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference, a show organized annually by the company for developers: “Our mission has always been to make the world a better place and we are determined to be a force for change. »

At the same time, Kylian Mbappé granted a interview at The Obs June 2, 2021. For the first time, a French sportsman shared his vision of society. There he developed a concept – that of ” New France “ –, defined him – “For me, to say that we are black, Arab, white, is to put up a barrier, and in the new France, there is no barrier, we are all together” –, and took responsibility “A great sportsman must be committed and today I am ready. »

