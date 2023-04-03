Home Sports L. Fruhvirtová – Teichmannová 6:2, 3:6, 6:2, Fruhvirtová advanced to the second round in Charleston, just like last year
Sports

L. Fruhvirtová – Teichmannová 6:2, 3:6, 6:2, Fruhvirtová advanced to the second round in Charleston, just like last year

by admin
L. Fruhvirtová – Teichmannová 6:2, 3:6, 6:2, Fruhvirtová advanced to the second round in Charleston, just like last year

Fruhvirtová entered the match losing serve, but then won five games in a row, jumped to 5:1 and won the opening set, despite stumbling on her serve again. She lost serve again at the beginning of the second set and this time she was unable to turn the score around, the favored opponent, on the contrary, converted two more break points.

In the deciding set, Fruhvirtová was already more confident on the serve and was more successful on the return as well. She took the lead 4:0 and did not let go of the lead, even though she hesitated once again and lost her serve for the sixth time in the match. However, she herself took Teichmann’s serve a total of eight times and converted her first match point after two hours and nine minutes.

CHARLESTON (green clay, endowment $780,637):
Singles – 1st round:
L. FRUHVIRTOVÁ (CZE) – Teichmannová (14-Switzerland) 6:2, 3:6, 6:2
Beguová (15-Romania) – Gálfiová (Germany) 6:1, 7:5
Brengleová (USA) – Kanepiová (Est.) 6:3, 6:4
Curenková (Ukr.) – Ormaecheaová (Arg.) 6:1, 6:1.
MARRAKESH (clay, subsidy 630,705 euros):
Doubles – 1st round:
JEBAVÝ, PAVLÁSEK (CZ) – Evans, O’Mara (Brit.) 6:3, 6:2.
ESTORIL (clay, subsidy 630,705 euros):
Singles – 1st round:
Baez (5-Arg.) – Albot (Mold.) 7:5, 7:6 (7:3)
Cachín (Arg.) – Tseng Chun-hsin (Tchai-wan) 6:4, 6:4.
See also  The Italian startup that improves Sinner's tennis with artificial intelligence

You may also like

ECHO BUNDESLIGY: Dortmund was on the towel, open...

Cycling tour of the Metropolitan City of Reggio...

Zheng Yao met with Thomas, President of the...

Salzburg is once again the champion

This way, only you will have it: customizations...

The Chinese Football Association is almost “one pot”...

Start of fire at the stadium, Empoli-Lecce –...

Football: Glasner appears in the rumor mill

ITF announces record women’s prize money and a...

The Table Tennis Competition of the National Youth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy