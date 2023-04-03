Fruhvirtová entered the match losing serve, but then won five games in a row, jumped to 5:1 and won the opening set, despite stumbling on her serve again. She lost serve again at the beginning of the second set and this time she was unable to turn the score around, the favored opponent, on the contrary, converted two more break points.

In the deciding set, Fruhvirtová was already more confident on the serve and was more successful on the return as well. She took the lead 4:0 and did not let go of the lead, even though she hesitated once again and lost her serve for the sixth time in the match. However, she herself took Teichmann’s serve a total of eight times and converted her first match point after two hours and nine minutes.