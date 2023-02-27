Home Sports La Liga Comprehension: Barcelona’s seven-game winning streak ended with a small loss to Almeria
　　Original title: La Liga Comprehensive: Barcelona lost to Almeria with one goal, and the seven-game winning streak ended

The 23rd round of the Spanish Football League of the 2022-2023 season will continue on the 26th. The “leader” Barcelona, ​​who had won 7 consecutive victories in the previous league, lost 0:1 away to Almeria.

In the game, Barcelona, ​​which was weak, was still unable to break through the opponent’s gate, while Almeria scored the only goal of the game from Toure. After this defeat, Barcelona continued to rank first with 59 points from 19 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, 7 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

After the opening, Almeria performed positively and broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. Toure received a diagonal pass from Luis Suarez, dribbled the ball into the middle of the penalty area, and shot in the upper left corner of the goal. The home team took the lead 1:0. Barcelona tried to exert force in the second half but failed to rewrite the score, and only one shot was on target.

In the other games of the day, Sevilla lost 2:3 at home to Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao lost 2:3 at home to Girona, and Celta defeated Valladolid 3:0 at home. . (Xie Yuzhi)

