Original title: La Liga Comprehensive | Real Madrid lost to Villarreal

Xinhua News Agency, Madrid, January 7th (Xie Yuzhi) The 16th round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League continued on the 7th. Real Madrid lost 1:2 away to Villarreal.

Villarreal’s Jeremi Pinault took the lead for the hosts before Benzema pulled one back for Real Madrid with a penalty. But Gerard Moreno then also hit the penalty to seal the victory for Villarreal. After this round, Real Madrid continues to rank second in the La Liga standings with 12 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses with 38 points.

In the 47th minute, the home team broke the deadlock, Pino received a cross from his teammate, and scored from the left side of the penalty area. Real Madrid equalized the score in the 60th minute, Foyth handballed in the penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty kick, and Benzema made the penalty. Only 3 minutes later, Alaba also sent a penalty kick due to handball in the penalty area. Moreno made it overnight and re-exceeded the score for the “submarine”.

In the other two games of the day, the Spaniard drew 2:2 at home with Girona, and Mallorca beat Valladolid 1:0 at home.

