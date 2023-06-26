Home » La Liga: Modric follows Kroos – another year Real Madrid
La Liga: Modric follows Kroos – another year Real Madrid

La Liga: Modric follows Kroos – another year Real Madrid

Status: 06/26/2023 1:13 p.m

Luka Modric continues his career at Real Madrid. As the Spanish club confirmed on Monday (June 26, 2023), the soon to be 38-year-old Croatian has extended his contract until June 30, 2024.

Germany’s world champion Toni Kroos had also announced a few days earlier that he would play at Real for another year.

Almost 500 games for Real since 2012

The Spanish sports newspaper “As” had reported that Kroos’ midfield partner Modric had turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia. This is said to have been endowed with 200 million euros for three seasons.

Modric has been playing for Real since 2012. The 166-time national player and vice world champion from 2018 won 23 titles with the Madrilenians during this time, and he won the Champions League five times alone. So far he has played 488 games in the Royal dress.

See also  Cavina: "Excellent progress over 40 minutes"

