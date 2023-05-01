La Liga Preview: Barcelona VS Osasuna, Arsenal VS Chelsea_Barcelona_Match_Analysis

Original title: La Liga Premier League preview: Barcelona VS Osasuna Arsenal VS Chelsea

Barcelona just beat Real Betis at home, and the momentum is in full swing! In this game, Barcelona is still playing at home, and the team is naturally eager to continue the winning streak. On the other hand, Osasuna, the team is currently only three points away from the European theater, and the team is eager to go further. Therefore, neither side will give up the game easily.

The La Liga show continues!Barcelona’s home game aims at three points, Osasuna focuses on stability

La Liga Round 33: Barcelona VS Osasuna

Competition time: 01:30, May 3

Analysis of the current situation of the home team Barcelona:Recently, for Barcelona, ​​the team has obviously improved. Although in the away game against Vallecano, the team suffered a miserable defeat. However, after returning to the home court, facing the powerful enemy Real Betis, Barcelona showed a good combat effectiveness! More importantly, the two main players in the team, Christensen and Dembele, have returned to the team, greatly strengthening the team’s strength. Today, it is still playing at home, Barcelona naturally hopes to use the winning streak to end the suspense of the La Liga championship early.

Analysis of the recent situation of the visiting team Osasuna:Compared with Barcelona, ​​Osasuna’s situation is not bad. The team not only got rid of the pressure of relegation early. Moreover, the team is now only 3 points away from Real Betis, and may enter the European theater at any time. This makes Osasuna have an extremely high fighting spirit. However, in the last round of the league, when they faced Real Sociedad at home, Osasuna’s two-game winning streak came to an end. Now, going to Camp Nou to face Barcelona, ​​it is not easy for Osasuna to make a difference. Considering this, Osasuna may still choose to consolidate its defense first.

Comprehensive analysis:Whether in terms of strength or fighting spirit, Barcelona is the dominant side. What's more, Barcelona is still playing at home, and their combat effectiveness will undoubtedly double again. More importantly, Barcelona's current offensive end is in good shape. If the team wants to take all three points, it is not a big problem. Premier League Round 34: Arsenal VS Chelsea Competition time: 03:00, May 3 Analysis of the current situation of the home team Arsenal:This season, for Arsenal, is obviously full of ups and downs. The team once saw the hope of winning the Premier League championship this season. However, what is unexpected is that after Arsenal gave up all the cup games, the team lost the chain one after another in the league. Today, the team has been overtaken by Manchester City with one more game! If the team wants to compete for the championship, every next game must take all three points. Moreover, it also depends on Manchester City making mistakes! Therefore, in this game, Arsenal is bound to win. Analysis of the visiting team Chelsea's recent situation:Compared with Arsenal, Chelsea's situation is even worse. This season, the team has basically missed the qualification for the European war. However, the team's confidence can no longer be hit. Today, Chelsea has lost 5 games in a row, and, on the offensive end, the team only scored 1 goal throughout April, which is really appalling. Facing Arsenal, Chelsea is not fighting for points, but fighting for face, fighting for the dignity of the entire club! Therefore, Chelsea will not give up easily. Comprehensive analysis:From the perspective of strength, Arsenal is actually not higher than Chelsea, and, in terms of confidence, the two teams today are probably about the same. However, in terms of state and fighting spirit, Arsenal, who are playing at home, are obviously better. As long as Arsenal can make a difference on the offensive end, it is not difficult for the team to get three points.

