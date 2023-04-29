La Liga: Real makes amends – Barca still clearly ahead

Status: 04/29/2023 11:07 p.m

Real Madrid shot their frustration out of their souls in the Primera División on Saturday (April 29, 2023) against UD Almeria. Karim Benzema scored a hat trick. FC Barcelona also won clearly.

FC Barcelona has taken the next big step towards the Spanish soccer championship title. The Catalans won 4-0 (3-0) against Betis Sevilla on Saturday evening (April 29, 2023) and defended their lead of eleven points over pursuers Real Madrid.

Andreas Christensen (14th), former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski (36th), Raphinha (39th) and Betis professional Guido Rodríguez (82nd) ​​scored for Barcelona with their own goals.

In the closing stages, 15-year-old Lamine Yamal made his league debut for Barca. Yamal came on in the 83rd minute and was replaced by 18-year-old Gavi.

Benzema hat-trick

Earlier in the evening, Real Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 (3-1). Four days earlier, Real Madrid surprisingly lost in Girona, Taty Castellanos had scored four goals against the “Royal”. Now Real tried to make amends – and the plan worked.

Without the injured Luka Modric, but Antonio Rüdiger and Toni Kroos in the starting XI, Real was superior from the start. The man of the first half was Karim Benzema, he scored three times before the break (5th/17th/42nd, penalty kick). The preparatory work for the second goal also caused murmurs in the crowd: Rodrygo pranced past opponent Samuel Costa on the touchline and served the French in an exemplary manner.

It was Rodrygo (47th) who scored Real’s fourth goal with a long-range shot. Lazaro (45+1) and substitute Lucas Robertone (61) scored for the guests.