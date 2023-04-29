LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks’ provocation | Sport

LeBron James took to Twitter after strong provocations by Memphis and Dillon Brooks…

Source: Profimedia

LeBron James (38) was silent during the entire series with Memphis, he was provoked by many, especially Dillon Brooks (27). He called him an “old man”, talked about how he “isn’t afraid to touch a bear” and how he “has no respect for anyone who doesn’t score 40 points”, had a mouthful of name-calling and then was eliminated with the Grizzlies. The Lakers moved on, won the series 4:1 and are waiting for the end of the series between Sacramento and Golden State. They won the fifth match with as many as 40 points (125:85), and after that, the “king” announced itself.

In a post on Twitter, he quoted the famous hit of rapper Jay-Z called “Nevolja” (“Trouble”) and tried to avoid all swear words and words that could have a different connotation, which are mentioned in the song. “Unlike you, kid, I’m a grown man. Big shoes need to be filled, pants for adults. I probably messed with your house, ask your parents. It is obvious that you are looking at a legend who has already put several kids in their place. You try to eat without praying first“, LeBron wrote with a clear message for Brooks with a smiley face with a finger over his mouth and a crown as an additional sign that he should “shut up before the king.”

James and the Los Angeles team are moving on, and Memphis has its hands full. Brooks has been officially a free agent since the summer and the question is whether he will stay with the team. After all the name-calling he had on LeBron after Game 5, he avoided the press, ran out of the locker room before the media were allowed inside. He is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.