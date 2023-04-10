Ball in hand, the La Rochelle pillar Uini Atonio won against the forwards of Saracens, during the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, at the Marcel-Deflandre stadium, on April 9, 2023. ROMAN PERROCHEAU / AFP

After a sold-out match in its lair of Marcel-Deflandre, Stade Rochelais easily beat (24-10) the Saracens team, Sunday April 9, in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup. In the semi-finals, the Maritimes will find another English team, Exeter, who beat the Cape Stormers (42-17) on Saturday. Under the rule of their Irish coach Ronan O’Gara, the Maritimes learned the lessons of their difficult round of 16 last weekend against Gloucester (29-26).

In front of 16,000 supporters committed to their cause, the Yellows have, this time, never trembled. The opposition between the defending champion and the triple winner of the competition (2016, 2017 and 2019) gave birth to a padlocked, very tactical meeting. Short of ideas, the Saracens players never seemed able to win. It’s hard to imagine that this team is currently leading the English championship, eleven points ahead of Sale.

Throughout the match, the English took the tide and were unable to respond to the physical challenge of the Rochelais, especially in the ground game. With Levani Botia, Will Skelton, Jonathan Danty and Gregory Alldritt as ball scratchers, the Maritimes ruled the rucks and weaned their opponents from ammunition.

Over the minutes, English impotence appeared more and more manifest. The injury exit of international third line Billy Vunipola, in the 21ste minute, was another blow for the English, already dominated in closed scrum. Undisciplined, the Saracens also conceded numerous penalties. Four were converted by fly-half Antoine Hastoy.

The match changed to the 33e minute, when Reda Wardi, Will Skelton and Pierre Bourgarit rammed through the England defence, opening up gaps for New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow who, after a clever double pass with Aldritt, zigzagged through the 22 meters from Saracens to score the first try of the match. After transformation, La Rochelle made the hole (16-3). If the Maritimes were only 13 points ahead at the break, the fate of the match already seemed sealed.

Bankruptcy Owen Farrell

The second period was not going to allow the English to resuscitate. At the 58e minute, a breakthrough by Levani Botia, untenable on Sunday, allowed Tawera Kerr-Barlow to score a second try, unconverted. At 9:00 p.m., mass was nevertheless said. Often exceeded, the international opener Owen Farrell, captain of Saracens, embodies the bankruptcy of the English game.

Without showing much imagination, the English managed to save their honor by scoring a try in the 65e minute, after a series of picks and go, after recourse to video arbitration. Farrell’s transformation allowed the English to return to eleven points (21-10).

After a final penalty from Hastoy, the referee signaled the end of the match (24-10) and the La Rochelle public could celebrate their heroes, in particular their darling, the Fijian Levani Botia, author of a breathtaking match. La Rochelle continues a series of fourteen straight victories in the Champions Cup.

In three weeks, the Rochelais will face Exeter for a place in the final. If successful, the Champions Cup final could be 100% tricolor. In the other part of the table, Stade Toulouse, winner (54-20) of the Durban Sharks on Saturday, will face the Irish of Leinster, who largely dominated Leicester (55-24) on Friday. The semi-finals will take place on April 29 and 30. The final will take place on May 20 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.