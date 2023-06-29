Jinmen Tigers won the fifth win of the season in a home reversal – Sports – China Industry Network

Original title: Rosa scored twice in defeating Qingdao Manatee 3-2 at home (quote)

The Jinmen Tigers reversed at home and won the fifth win of the season (theme)

Report tonight (Reporter Shen Wei) Last night, the thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League started. The Tianjin Jinmen Tigers played against the Qingdao Manatees at home. Relying on Merida’s penalty kick and Rosa’s brace, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers defeated their opponents 3-2 and won their fifth victory this season.

In order to play this game well, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers kept their main players in Tianjin to prepare for the game last week, and did not go to Jiangyin to participate in the Chinese Football Association Cup. However, after the start of the game, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers players were not excited enough and did not quickly enter the game state. In the 10th minute, the Qingdao Manatee team got a free kick in the frontcourt. After receiving the ferry from his teammates, Forbes scored with a header, breaking the deadlock for the visiting team first.

With the score behind, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers gradually recovered their form, and their offense became threatening. In the 38th minute, Button was kicked down in the opponent’s penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty kick after watching the video playback. Merida took the penalty and broke the net to equalize the score. Before the end of the first half, Rosa volleyed and scored after cutting in from the left. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers led the score 2-1.

After the start of the second half, the Qingdao Manatees, who had no way out, moved forward, and the game became very open. In the 75th minute, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers played a wonderful cooperation in the frontcourt. After receiving tomorrow’s cross, Rosa scored twice with a header and scored twice. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers took a 3-1 lead.

When the score fell behind, the Qingdao Manatee team took advantage of the speed advantage of Tabek and Kanggua to strengthen the counterattack, and the two sides were very threatening. In the 83rd minute, Kanggua made a supplementary shot in front of the goal, and the Qingdao Manatees chased the score to 2-3. At the last moment of the game, the defense of the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers was under a lot of pressure. Fortunately, the players were united to keep the victory.

After taking all three points at home, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers currently have 23 points and continue to rank fourth in the Chinese Super League. Although the game process was a bit difficult, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers finally won the game as they wished, which will improve the confidence of the whole team. However, the back line, which has been performing very well before, made many mistakes in this game and lost two goals. This needs to be paid great attention to by the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. In addition, due to Han Pengfei’s strain, the defense will also face personnel adjustments.

