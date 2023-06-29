Tiffany joins hands with global brand ambassador Yi Yangqianxi to release a new Tiffany Lock series advertising blockbuster

Tiffany joins hands with global brand ambassador Yi Yangqianxi to present the new Tiffany Lock series advertising blockbuster

Shanghai, June 29, 2023——The world famous jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Tiffany released a new Tiffany Lock series advertising campaign. Global brand spokesperson Yi Yanqianxi wears a series of new Tiffany Lock lenses. In a bold and avant-garde visual style, she interprets the precious meaning of the Tiffany Lock series as a symbol of love and emotional bonds, and vividly interprets the tolerance and connection between people.

Tiffany Global Brand Ambassador Yi Yangqianxi

As one of the brand’s iconic works, the Tiffany Lock series is inspired by the classic padlocks in the brand’s antique collection library. The new works presented this time include 18K white gold, yellow gold and rose gold pendants, earrings and rings. Whether it is a pure metal style or a diamond-encrusted style, the Tiffany Lock series has no gender boundaries. With its simple silhouette, shiny metal and brilliant Tiffany diamonds, it always has a distinctive and eye-catching style. In order to show the functional aesthetics of the Tiffany Lock series, each bracelet uses an innovative rotating lock closure design to echo the functional meaning of the padlock.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Series 18K Rose Gold Diamond Pendant, 18K White Gold Pendant Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Series 18K Gold Paved Diamond Ring, 18K Rose Gold Diamond Ring and 18K White Gold Diamond Ring

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock series 18K rose gold diamond bracelet, 18K rose gold and white gold diamond bracelet

The brand-new Tiffany Lock series of advertising campaigns and series of new works are now available on Tiffany’s official website and brand boutiques in China.

