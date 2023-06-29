Only 3 months after the Galaxy A24 was released, the Galaxy A25 suddenly appeared online-ePrice.HK

In mid-April this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy A24 4G mobile phone, and it was scheduled to be launched in some markets in early May. Unexpectedly, only 3 months later, the body design of the Galaxy A25 5G was circulated on the Internet yesterday. The well-known whistleblower @OnLeaks uploaded a picture claiming to be the Galaxy A25 5G yesterday, which caused some discussion.

The naming method is inexplicable

Since the Galaxy A24 4G has just been launched, it seems a bit too fast to launch the Galaxy A25 5G in the short term. Some foreign websites estimate that this phone may be the Galaxy A24 5G, which is also quite close to the 4G version in terms of body design. If @OnLeaks The revelation is not wrong, which means that Samsung deliberately changed its name to the Galaxy A25 5G to give consumers the impression of a newer phone.

Body size is the same as A24

According to OnLeaks, the Galaxy A25 5G has a body size of 162 x 77.5 x 8.3mm, which is almost the same as the Galaxy A24 4G, and the screen size is also 6.44 inches. The fingerprint recognition of the mobile phone is integrated in the power button, there is a three-lens camera on the back of the machine, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, which are common configurations for low-end and mid-range mobile phones. Unfortunately, the whistleblower did not disclose the actual specifications further.

