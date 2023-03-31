“Via Rasella was a far from noble page of the resistance, those killed were a musical band of semi-retired and non-Nazi SS members, knowing full well the risk of retaliation against Roman citizens, anti-fascists and otherwise”, said the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa to Terraverso, Libero’s podcast, responding to Prime Minister Meloni’s criticisms of the Fosse Ardeatine massacre referring to ‘Italian dead’: ‘A specious attack – he said – Everyone knows that the Nazis murdered prisoners, including politicians, Jews, anti-fascists and people rounded up at random, certainly not people who collaborated with them’.

“It won’t be the first April 25 that I celebrate, I went to the defense minister to pay homage to the monument of the partisans, I brought a bunch of flowers to all the partisans, even the red ones who, as you know, didn’t want a free Italy and democratic but they wanted a communist Italy. Anyone who dies for an idea and for an ideal choice can never be the object of aversion” added La Russa, guest of Terraverso, the podcast of Libero Quotidiano.

