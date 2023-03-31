Andrea Bocelli is happily married to Veronica, 26 years his junior, for whom he left everything and started a new life.

Source: Profimedia

The famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli had already been married to his first wife Enrica Kenzati for 10 years when fell in love with then eighteen-year-old Veronika, for whom he left his entire family and started a new life.

At the age of 44, he met his current wife, and the meeting took place in 2002 at a party. She was then only 18 years old. The Italian tenor was then very much married to Enrika, with whom he has two sons, and as he once said, he sang her an aria that evening and their marriage began at the same moment, and they immediately began their life together.

Bocelli divorced his first wife, and on March 21, 2014, he married Veronica, with whom he had a daughter, Virginia.

“Everyone was there, it was a really wonderful moment between us. It was the fastest, fastest start, because we started living together on the same night,” said Bočeli and pointed out that the difference of 26 years made everything easier.

“A big age difference is a tradition in my family – it existed with my father and my mother. In addition, I am very religious, and the age difference is something you often see in biblical marriages,” said Bočeli.

Check them out together:

