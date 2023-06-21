As in past years, the 2023 edition was also sold out: the 5,700 trail runners who took part in the five distances came from 89 countries, drawn from among the 12,500 registration requests received from 105 countries.

The program of this edition opens with a novelty: the Lavaredo 10K by night, which will start on Wednesday 21 June at 10pm from the Fiames sports center, five kilometers from Cortina. The route is very fast, with a positive difference in height of only 200 metres, and winds along the paths between Fiames and Sant’Uberto, also crossing the tunnel of the former railway which connected Cortina to Dobbiaco. There will be 400 competitors at the start.

The other four distances of La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB®, Lavaredo 120K (5,800 meters in altitude), Lavaredo 80K (4,600 meters in altitude), Lavaredo 50K (2,600 meters in altitude) and Lavaredo 20K (1,000 meters in altitude) will see departure and arrival in Corso Italia in Cortina, except for the Lavaredo 80K which offers a different starting point every year.

«After the start from Auronzo, in 2019, Sesto in 2021 and San Vigilio di Marebbe in 2022, this year the start of the 80K will be from San Vito di Cadore, precisely from the shores of Lake Mosigo» explain Cristina Murgia and Simone Brogioni, race directors. «The 80K allows you to discover different paths and landscapes of the splendid Dolomites. The first section of the route climbs from San Vito di Cadore towards the San Marco refuge and then descends towards the centuries-old forest of Somadida, in the municipality of Auronzo, before joining the 120K route. A big thank you so far to all the refugees, to the many collaborating associations and to the six hundred splendid volunteers who support the organization and competitors».

Speaking of tracks, due to the closure of the Cadin bridge for work, the first two urban kilometers of the 50K and 120K will undergo a change. The new route will pass through Corso Italia, Piazza Fratelli Ghedina, via Paul Grohmann, via Cesare Battisti, Ponte Corona, regional road 48, crossroads for Cadelverzo, via Cadelverzo di Sopra, via Cadin di Sopra. The mileage and elevation gain will remain the same.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

