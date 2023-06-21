«The risks were known, nothing was done»- Corriere TV

Speak David Gallo, oceanographer and friend of Paul-Henri Nargeolet one of the passengers of the Titan

(LaPresse) The search for the Titan continues, the submarine disappeared while on its way to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean to see the wreck of the Titanic up close. The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed it has picked up submarine noise in the search area. “We knew the difficulties and what could have happened and nothing was done,” says David Gallo, famous oceanographer and friend of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the passengers on the Titan. (LaPresse)

June 21, 2023 – Updated June 21, 2023, 11:09 am

