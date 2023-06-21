There are subsidies waiting for families who want to have their own home

The purchase of social housing has slowed down in Antioquia. For this reason, the Government, through the Antioquia Housing Company -VIVA, launched the Mi Hogar con VIVA program in December 2022, which contributes an amount of $8,120,000 to the financial closure of low-income housing or priority for families with subsidies assigned, either by the Ministry of Housing, the Municipality or a Family Compensation Fund, in the department’s new housing projects.

At its launch, VIVA enabled 3,000 places so that families could apply through the construction companies. Thanks to the wide acceptance of the program, which today totals 1,960 beneficiary families in 29 municipalities, VIVA decided to provide 5,000 additional places to support the same number of families in their dream of having a Home for Life.

More about VIVA

This program continues in force for any person residing in Antioquia who wishes to access the contribution and is in the process of acquiring their new home. Interested families must be beneficiaries of a subsidy, either from the National Government, from a Family Compensation Fund or from their municipality, and request the construction company that owns the housing project to apply for this benefit.

All information regarding the program can be found on the page, www.viva.gov.co. To date, the Government has invested more than $14,974 million in 1,974 contributions, and expects to quadruple this figure to benefit a total of 8,000 Antioquians by the end of 2023.

It may also interest you: Works will finally end on Avenida De Greiff, after six years of suspension

You may also be interested in