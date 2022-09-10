IVREA

After the Excellence and the Promotion, it is also up to the First category to remove the seals for the new 2022/2023 season.

Sunday at 3 pm the championship begins with four Canavese teams included in the group B and three in C. The only formation to take the field within friendly walls is Strambinese 1924 in group B, with the Azzurri who will host the Ponderano from Biella at Giuseppe Bertotti. In the same group, among the great favorites for the final success, according to what the experts say, there is Vischese, away from Vercelli in Roasio, guests of the Pro, with Mr. Giancarlo Cavaliere explaining: “The last year the match with Pro Roasio from them marked my first bench with Vischese, it was a bad 0-0 in terms of play and performance. Today, after a few months, I expect something else: we have ten new players, the Pro has strengthened, aims for salvation and wants to start off on the right foot at home – says Cavaliere. One aspect that will be very important is the concentration that we will have to have from the first to the last second. We will go there with only one goal: to score the three points, we will have to give everything. The commitment must never fail against every opponent, then it will be the field to tell us if we have done well or badly ».

Remaining in group B, the first 90 of the season will also be away for Montanaro, in the Vercelli area against Pro Palazzolo and Banchette Ivrea, also in the Vercelli area, but in Serravalle Sesia. These are the other matches: Santhià-Valle Cervo, Sizzano-Cigliano, Biogliese-Gattinara and Virtus Vercelli-Quaronese.

In the group C instead all out of home Agliè Valle Sacra, Bosconerese and Mappanese: alladiesi in San Maurizio, bosconeresi in Turin against Real Orione Vallette and mappanesi against Fiano Plus. Vitaliano Giaquinto, coach of the Agliè Valle Sacra explains: “A battle awaits us, unfortunately not we will be able to count on Alessio Brillante and Fontana and even if the pre-season was not very positive, from Sunday we will start to get serious and we will have to score points to reach salvation as soon as possible ». The other challenges: Ciriè-Torinese, Mathi Lanzese-Barcanova, Grand Paradis-Corio, Saint Vincent Châtillon-Cafasse Balangero and Sportiva Nolese-Cgc Aosta. –