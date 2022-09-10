LG has recently taken the beautiful home route! I have only seen the luxury home appliance display jointly created by LG Objet Collection and Marais Home Furnishings. A series of refrigerators, upright freezers, washing machines and steam electronic wardrobes that can be selected in color can be installed if you ask me to buy them. Home appliances, I will definitely want to see if LG has any new toys and whether it is new. I am very grateful to LG for inviting me to the dinner this week. I saw the Objet Collection Posé TV that was announced at CES at the beginning of the year. !

Wow, stand up high, so that you can freely place items under the TV, the design of the storage cabinet, not wall hanging, not flat, just stand up style, you can also do magazine storage behind, etc. I still Go to the official website, you can see it clearly

In the meal, it is stated that this beautiful TV will be launched in November, and other beautiful TVs will be sold in Taiwan at that time. LG executives revealed that the lifestyle style that focuses on home life is gradually opening up the market in Taiwan, and it is estimated that this year The proportion of sales will officially surpass that of Europe and the United States. It means that the refrigerators in the electric otter office are also from LG.

LG has been in the home appliance Internet of Things for more than five years, and it is also a trend to operate home appliances with mobile apps. In the next two months, there will be new products such as sweeping robots, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and dehumidifiers. Lovely made a question of “You guessed it, but I’m a little worried that you can’t guess it, so the hint is very big”, I… I should have guessed it right www, let’s look at the headphones next!The new LG TONE Free true wireless Bluetooth earphones were shown live

When this pair of headphones was launched last year, it was eye-catching with its ultraviolet disinfection and sterilization function. The two new LG TONE Free true wireless Bluetooth headsets are T90Q and T60Q, which also maintain the UVnano ultraviolet disinfection and sterilization function, and can also maintain disinfection and sterilization during charging. , both are active noise-cancelling headphones!If you are worried that the headphones are easy to fall, there is also the third LG TONE Free fit TF7Q, which is specially designed for outdoor use such as sports, commuting or business workers. Greatly improve the fit of the ear wings, increase wearing stability, comfort and fit

That caudal fin (they are the ear wings) is so big!The new LG TONE Free true wireless Bluetooth earphone series will be available for exclusive pre-order on LG official online store on September 19th. Those who are interested in the new earphones remember to go there. I wish you all a good meal, sleep and spirit during the Mid-Autumn Festival.