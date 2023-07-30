Home » Labous, Kerbaol, Cordon-Ragot… The selection of France for the Worlds unveiled
Labous, Kerbaol, Cordon-Ragot… The selection of France for the Worlds unveiled

On the occasion of the last stage of the Tour de France women, the French women’s team unveiled its selection for the Glasgow Road Cycling World Championships on Sunday. For the time trial, scheduled for August 10, Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health), French specialty champion Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) have been chosen to represent the France.

For the road race, on August 13, the three runners will once again line up, along with French champion Victoire Berteau (Cofidis), Aude Biannic (Movistar), Clara Copponi (FDJ Suez) and Marie Le Net (FDJ Suez). ).

