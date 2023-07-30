A Russian MP calls for a ban on Barbie and Mattel: “It promotes the LGBT agenda”

MOSCOW – In the midst of Barbiemania, the Russian MP Maria Butina he has called for the Mattel doll to be banned because he says it promotes the “LGBT agenda” rather than traditional family values.

During an interview with Duma TV, the channel of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Butina proposed that Russia rather promote national brands of dolls that better reflect the values ​​of Russian society and also took it out on the film with Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling which is breaking the bank in the box offices all over the world calling it “a commercial for the Democratic Party and its program”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

