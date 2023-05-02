In great financial difficulty, the London Irish under threat

In the agony of cash, the English club of opener Paddy Jackson is doing well in the Championship, however, since it occupies 5th place in the standings. One day from the end of the regular season, however, he no longer has any chance of snagging fourth place synonymous with qualifying for the final phase. Seven points effectively separate him from Northampton, 4th. On the other hand, the club is already certain of participating in the next Champions Cup. Provided you survive until then.