In great financial difficulty, the London Irish under threat

Will the London Irish suffer the same disastrous fate as the London Wasps or the Worcester Warriors? These last two clubs, riddled with debt, went bankrupt during the season, leading to an exodus of their players to foreign clubs, particularly in France.
Today, it seems that the noose is tightening around the London Irish. The London club, which went under the American banner, is said to be in debt to the tune of 30 million pounds (34,127 M€) and its employees, including the players and the members of the staff, have still not received their salary for the month of April.
The owners would have recently announced that everything would be settled by this last Monday at the latest, but the British press revealed on Tuesday that this was not the case and that the situation was therefore becoming very problematic.
In the agony of cash, the English club of opener Paddy Jackson is doing well in the Championship, however, since it occupies 5th place in the standings. One day from the end of the regular season, however, he no longer has any chance of snagging fourth place synonymous with qualifying for the final phase. Seven points effectively separate him from Northampton, 4th. On the other hand, the club is already certain of participating in the next Champions Cup. Provided you survive until then.