A former UFC fighter was killed by a bus in Brazil: He was returning from training, then he lost his life on the street! | Sports

He died before reaching the hospital.

Sad news has hit the world of martial arts. Brazilian MMA fighter Felipe Kolares lost his life in a car accident while returning home from training, according to the media from that country. According to information from Brazil, Kolares was hit by a bus on the street.

He was rushed to one of the hospitals in Rio de Janeiro, but the quick reaction was not enough to save his life. Felipe died on the way to the hospital, leaving behind his wife and son. The small and harmonious family seemed very happy. which can be seen on his Instagram profile where he regularly shared photos of his wife and heir. This is Felipe:

During his professional career, Kolares had 12 fights, with an output of eight wins and four losses. Each of his four failures occurred under the auspices of the UFC, the most famous promotion in the MMA world. He is was a member of the UFC for two years and recorded two victories during that timeand before that he competed in the “Jungle Fight” organization in his native Brazil.

The dismissal from the UFC organization did not distance Felipe from the sport he loves. He continued to train and fight, and the return from Monday’s morning training was fatal for him. He lost his life on the streets of the city where he lived.

