Inflation returns to run in Italy and in Europe

Instead, the shopping trolley slowed down, with the prices of food, home and personal care products showing a new slowdown in trend terms, from 12.6% to 12.1%, while those of high purchase frequency accelerate their growth, from 7.6% to 8.2%.

In April there was also an increase in prices for the Nic index (consumer prices for the entire community) gross of tobacco by 0.5% compared to March, by 8.3% compared to April 2022. Up to now the inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to 5.4%, 4.6% for the core component.

The cost of living also runs in Europe

Also in AprilInflation in the Eurozone is on the rise again, reaching 7%, up slightly from the 6.9% recorded in March. He reports it Eurostat in its first flash estimate. This is the first rise in inflation after the decline that began last November from the record levels reached in 2022.

According to data collected and disseminated by the European statistical office, in April food, tobacco and alcohol they were confirmed as the main component driving the inflation trend, although the increase in prices in the sector fell to 13.6% compared to 15.5% in March. Followed by i non-energy industrial goods (6.2%, compared to 6.6% in March), ei services (5.2%, compared to 5.1% in March).

On the other hand, a trend reversal for energy prices, which rose again in April, recording 2.5% compared to -0.9% in the previous month.

Almost a thousand euros more just for food in a year

So the price emergency has not yet passed and the rise in inflation recorded in April is an extremely worrying sign. He claims it Absolute userswhich asks the government to pass a special “anti-inflation” decree.

“The Istat numbers show that in terms of prices and inflation it is still early to sing victory – explains the president Furio Truzzi – The dynamics of the price lists still show heavy increases for primary goods such as food, which rose by +12.6% in April: translated in a nutshell, this means that a family with two children finds itself spending +969 euros per year on food alone. We fear that speculation and anomalies are being recorded in the trend of retail price lists, with some goods seeing double-digit increases on an annual basis even in the absence of increases in raw materials, and without any repercussions caused by the war in Ukraine or by the trend of bills”.

“For this reason we ask the government to study, like what has been done in terms of work, a specific “anti-inflation” decree, containing specific measures aimed at countering high prices, from the strengthening of the Price Guarantor and the rapid alert commission on prices to the tightening of sanctions against speculators, up to a zeroing of VAT on basic necessities” – concludes Truzzi.