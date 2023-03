The last part of the regular season of the Los Angeles Lakers is complicated, as they will have to do without LeBron James for at least two weeks due to a problem with his right foot.

In recovery times, second Adrian Wojnarowski, the yellow-violet ranking situation will also have an impact. It’s easy to think that the Chosen One will try to bite the bullet to help the team reach the postseason.

The Lakers are currently 12th in the West with 29 wins in 61 games.