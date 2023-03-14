Original title: Lakers vs. Knicks referee report: The two wrong and missed judgments are the Lakers’ loss. Thick eyebrows were ignored by thugs

On March 14, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the referee report for the last two minutes of the Lakers vs. Knicks. According to the report, there were two wrong and missed judgments in the last two minutes of the game, and it was the Lakers who suffered the most. In the end, the Lakers lost to the Knicks 108-112 and missed their 4-game winning streak. Russell scored 33 points, Thick Eyebrow had 17 points and 16 rebounds, Randall had 33 points, and Barrett had 30 points.

These two misjudgments actually occurred in the same round. The first time was a missed judgment. Nongmei dropped his hand while grabbing a rebound. The referee reported that it was because Hart hit Nongmei’s arm, which affected his control of the ball. This missed a foul by Hart, and the loss was lakers.

The second time was a misjudgment. Nongmei saved the ball back to the field. The Lakers were about to launch a fast break. The referee whistled out of bounds and wanted to serve again. The referee's report pointed out that the ball did not go out of bounds and the game should not be stopped. This misjudgment affected the Lakers' fast break opportunities, and it was the Lakers who suffered the loss. The two missed judgments were a disadvantage for the Lakers, which may have a certain impact on the game. However, the Lakers' own poor performance at critical moments is the main reason for the loss. Both Nongmei and Schroeder made two free throws at the end of the fourth quarter, and they couldn't prevent the opponent's offense. After the game, Nongmei took the initiative to take responsibility and said: "This is my fault. I played too badly. I didn't do what I should do. I just couldn't find the touch, free throws, layups and so on. The teammates all finished. I didn't perform as well as I should have done." The Lakers are currently 33 wins and 35 losses, ranking 11th in the Western Conference. Their records are on par with the Jazz, Thunder, and Pelicans, but the Lakers are not as good as the Jazz and Thunder in terms of confrontation records. Therefore, the current ranking is 9th for the Jazz, 10th for the Thunder, 11th for the Lakers, and 12th for the Pelicans. For the Lakers, the good news is that James has taken off his protective boots, and Hamm said his recovery progress is on schedule.

