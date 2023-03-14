The senator Oscar Parrilli again referred to the “proscription” who from Kirchnerism denounce against Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and said that “they want her dead or prey.” In addition, in line with the open-air internship that his space maintains with President Alberto Fernández, the legislator demanded that the vice president be acquitted by the Justice before the electoral lists are closed.

With no real signs yet of a CFK nomination in its presentation last Friday at the National University of Río Negro, the leadership and the militancy close to it continue to uphold the slogan that it cannot compete for judicial persecution.

Since the candidacies in the Frente de Todos are still unknown (it has already been confirmed by Juan Grabois and there are posters of Daniel Scioli that also add him to the dispute in PASO), the so-called “operative outcry” continues and mobilizes, at least, the Peronist followers who feel disappointed with Alberto Fernández.

Oscar Parrili spoke this Tuesday, March 14, about the Vice President and the conviction for the Highway cause, and also linked it to the elections that will be held this year. “Before the presentation of lists Cristina has to be acquitted“, asked the senator of the Frente de Todos. Last week the foundations of this ruling were known, which sentenced the former president to 6 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office.

In addition, he was surprised by the youth call that came to Avellaneda on Saturday to ask for a third Cristinista term. “I was struck by the amount of youth that was in the plenary session and the adherence to Cristina. It is the only expectation that Argentina will improve,” he said.

The man who tried to shoot Cristina Kirchner in the face on September 1 broke the silence from prison and not only confirmed the murder attempt, but also assured that he acted alone.

Cristina Kirchner in Rio Negro.

“This is not a crazy thing. This is part of a strategy,” Parrilli said of Fernando Sabag Montiel in dialogue with Roberto Caballero in Day Knight by The Uncover Radio.

“They want Cristina dead or prey. There is no middle ground for them,” he added. In a broader analysis, the senator said: “There are social and political sectors that are violent. Nobody is going to be able to govern having won the elections with a ban. “He also charged against Together for Change because” there is a hard core of them that promotes this type of violence.

The defense of Massa and the criticism of the agreement with the IMF

In line with what his political boss said on Friday, Parrilli recognized the work being carried out by the Minister of Economy but repudiated the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This Monday it was learned that Massa agreed new reserve accumulation goals with the organism because of the drought.

Sergio Massa and Kristalina Georgieva.

“The Titanic was sinking, now it is sailing and is preventing it from colliding with the iceberg and sinking.”, characterized the massista management. “In any case, I did not vote for this agreement with the Fund, I do not agree with the negotiation that Guzmán made. I told him so,” he added.

He also acknowledged that “Argentina cannot pay this debt” and said that both “the Macrista officials” and the Fund “are accomplices” in the current situation in the country.

The mayor of Avellaneda and former Minister of Housing spoke in The formulaalso for The uncoveringand in addition to constantly praising the former President, he said that “it is necessary for Cristina to be a candidate.”

He also affirmed that no one is qualified to face her in a primary and considered that her figure “guarantees being able to advance in a construction leaving the good things of this Government.”

“We have a government that has had good management but lacked political construction”, he risked. Lastly, she maintained that if Cristina Kirchner is a presidential candidate, “there is no doubt that Axel is a candidate for governor.”

