Home » LaLiga conveys its “most sincere condolences” for the death of Luis Suárez
Sports

LaLiga conveys its “most sincere condolences” for the death of Luis Suárez

by admin
LaLiga conveys its “most sincere condolences” for the death of Luis Suárez

Madrid

09/07/2023

Act. a las 11:28

CEST

LaLiga has sent “its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luis”, who died today at the age of 88

Inter Milan, the team in which Suárez played and then trained for several years, was the one who announced the sad news.

LaLiga has sent “his most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luis Suárez Miramontes”, which he defines as “historic player and coach of our football”. The iconic Spanish soccer player, Luis Suarez Miramontes, who was recognized with the Ballon d’Or, has died today in the city of Milan, at the age of 88. The Inter Milan club, a team in which Suárez played and then trained for several years, was the one who announced the sad news.

“Rest in peace”, added LaLiga on their social networks. an official post accompanied by various historical images of the Spanish soccer player.

Luis Suarez, Ballon d’Or in 1960 and the only Spaniard to own it until Alexia Putellas won two in 2021 and 2022died this Sunday in Milan (Italy) at the age of 88, as announced by Inter, the club for which he played and trained for years.

“FC Internazionale Milano, President Steven Zhang, Vice President Javier Zanetti, CEOs Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, Head Coach Simone Inzaghi and his staff, the players and the entire Inter family are deeply saddened upon learning of the death of Luis Suárez and would like send your sincerest condolences to his family“Inter announced in a statement.

See also  Exclusive-Shenhua Seaport begins preparations for post-holiday travel and enters the Dalian Division ahead of schedule for medical isolation_Shanghai_epidemic prevention_season

You may also like

Inter in mourning, dead Luis Suarez, architect of...

Tour de France 2023, live: follow the ninth...

Red Sox Dominate Athletics with 10-3 Victory

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur survives scare to progress,...

Breaking Records: Popovich’s Historic New Contract, Warriors’ Record...

Sad news. Spanish Ballon d’Or winner and European...

«I fight the idea of ​​doing strange things»-...

Formula 1: McLaren duo demands Verstappen

The World Cup Sends off 5 Players, Including...

Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0 to advance to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy