LaLiga conveys its “most sincere condolences” for the death of Luis Suárez

LaLiga has sent “his most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luis Suárez Miramontes”, which he defines as “historic player and coach of our football”. The iconic Spanish soccer player, Luis Suarez Miramontes, who was recognized with the Ballon d’Or, has died today in the city of Milan, at the age of 88. The Inter Milan club, a team in which Suárez played and then trained for several years, was the one who announced the sad news.

Luis Suarez, Ballon d’Or in 1960 and the only Spaniard to own it until Alexia Putellas won two in 2021 and 2022died this Sunday in Milan (Italy) at the age of 88, as announced by Inter, the club for which he played and trained for years.

“FC Internazionale Milano, President Steven Zhang, Vice President Javier Zanetti, CEOs Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, Head Coach Simone Inzaghi and his staff, the players and the entire Inter family are deeply saddened upon learning of the death of Luis Suárez and would like send your sincerest condolences to his family“Inter announced in a statement.

