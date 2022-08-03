Original title: Lallana: Klopp not allowed to play golf before training

Lallana: Klopp not allowed to play golf before training, life is richer after leaving

Live it on August 3. Brighton player Lallana accepted an interview with the media. Talking about his time playing for Liverpool, Lallana expressed his thoughts.

Lallana told reporters: “When Klopp came to Anfield, he set up a pattern, you have to send the kids away and have breakfast alone, you can’t play golf before training. It’s a Liverpool ethos. , and the way of life for Liverpool players.”

“After leaving Liverpool, I felt like I was back in my life, not that I didn’t like the Liverpool model, I liked it a lot, but I also liked Brighton for a different reason.”

(Little Green Goblin)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: