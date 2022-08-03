Home Sports Lallana: Klopp’s life has been richer since he didn’t allow golf before training – yqqlm
2022-08-03
Live it on August 3. Brighton player Lallana accepted an interview with the media. Talking about his time playing for Liverpool, Lallana expressed his thoughts.

Lallana told reporters: “When Klopp came to Anfield, he set up a pattern, you have to send the kids away and have breakfast alone, you can’t play golf before training. It’s a Liverpool ethos. , and the way of life for Liverpool players.”

“After leaving Liverpool, I felt like I was back in my life, not that I didn’t like the Liverpool model, I liked it a lot, but I also liked Brighton for a different reason.”

