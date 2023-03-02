Home Sports Lance Stroll: Aston Martin driver fit to race at Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend
Sports

Lance Stroll: Aston Martin driver fit to race at Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend
Lance Stroll was absent from all three days of 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain last week

Aston Martin have confirmed Lance Stroll will return to the team for the Bahrain Grand Prix after missing pre-season testing through injury.

Canadian Stroll, 24, injured his wrist in a cycling accident and was replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich for the three-day test last week.

The team said both reserve drivers, Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, will be at the Sakhir circuit if needed.

The 2023 season-opener in Bahrain takes place this weekend.

In a statementexternal-linkStroll said he was “frustrated” at not to be involved in testing but added the team felt it was best he focused on his recovery for the record 23-race season ahead.

Speaking of the training incident, he said: “It was an unfortunate accident. I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground.

“But thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

“Since then I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.”

Stroll finished 15th in the drivers’ championship last year and will be partnered by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin for the new campaign.

See also  Basketball Serie A Reggio Emilia dominates in Treviso

