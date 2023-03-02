It had been under observation for some time and virologists in recent months have never ceased to indicate avian flu as the possible next challenge for humanity to a new virus. Here is that after the Cambogia, which notified WHO of human-to-human influenza transmission with the death of an 11-year-old girl, China has reported the infection of a 53-year-old woman from Jiangsu province (in the eastern part of the People’s Republic ) who tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. His current condition is unknown. The news is reported by Bno, an international press agency based in the Netherlands which cites theOms.

The case of the infection comes only a week after the Phnom Penh authorities communicated to the World Health Organization of the two infections found in a family with the 11-year-old dead and her father, a 49-year-old man, positive but who did not seriously ill. “We are in close contact with the country’s authorities to understand more about the epidemic. Field investigations are ongoing. The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the widespread spread of the virus in birds worldwide and growing reports of cases in mammals, including humans,” he explained in recent days. Sylvie Briand, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, at a press briefing during which the UN Health Agency announced the composition of the flu vaccine for the 2023-2024 season. “H5N1 influenza is a serious respiratory disease, with a range of observed symptoms from mild to fatal. The mortality rate among reported cases with H5N1 infection over the years is more than 50%“, recalled Briand, explaining that “WHO takes the risk of this virus seriously and urges greater vigilance on the part of all countries”. During the meeting on the composition of the next seasonal flu vaccine, experts “also made recommendations” for vaccine candidates “against zoonotic flu,” Briand continued.

Read Also Avian flu, the infectious disease specialist: “It has passed to mammals who are now transmitting it to each other. Necessary to prepare surveillance plans”

“The Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System – explained the WHO expert – is a global network of laboratories and partners who work throughout the year to monitor the flu situation and related viruses. Based on this global collaboration of scientists and institutions from around the world, we are able to assess the risk of emergence of new influenza viruses and prevent epidemics or pandemics by implementing early containment measures in case zoonotic viruses become suitable for transmission from man to man”. Based on the recent report related to flu, “we are reviewing the risk assessment“, he concluded. There will be “other human cases of flu” but “the risk for the population remains low” underlines the WHO. On the possibility of a new risk assessment, WHO specifies that “it will be reviewed as soon as further epidemiological or virological information becomes available”. At the moment, for the WHO there is no risk of a pandemic even if “the virus continues to be detected in poultry populations, further human cases can be expected”. From 2003 to 25 February 2023, WHO recalls, there were “a total of 873 human cases of influenza A (H5N1) infection and 458 deaths were reported globally by 21 countries”. While further characterization of the virus from recent human cases is pending, the available epidemiological and virological evidence suggests that current A(H5) viruses have not acquired the ability to transmit between human beings. humans, so the likelihood of ‘sustained human-to-human spread is low’. Here “on the basis of the information available so far”, the WHO assesses “low the risk for the general population represented by this virus”.