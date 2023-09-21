Late-Inning Heroics by Mauricio Dubón Lifts Houston Astros to Victory Over Baltimore Orioles

A Golden Hit by Mauricio Dubón Secures Houston Astros’ Victory over Baltimore Orioles

In a thrilling match, the Houston Astros secured a 2×1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, thanks to a golden hit by Mauricio Dubón in the ninth inning. This victory helped Houston avoid the sweep and maintain a half-game lead over Texas in the Western Division of the American League.

The game took an exciting turn when Yainier Diaz hit a double to right field against pitcher Danny Coulombe, ultimately losing. Diaz then advanced to third on a groundout by Chas McCormick. With victory just 90 feet away, Dubón stepped up and singled into the right field gap, bringing Diaz home and igniting celebrations.

Earlier in the eighth inning, Jeremy Rock’s double RBI had tied the game for the Astros. It was a hard-fought battle for Houston, who managed only two hits throughout the game.

In a brilliant display of pitching, Houston’s closer Ryan Pressly entered the ninth inning and delivered a perfect performance, blanking the Orioles. Pressly needed only nine pitches, with an impressive eight strikes, to secure the victory for his team.

For Baltimore, Anthony Santander doubled and drove in the lone run with a single in the first inning. Despite their efforts, the Orioles suffered the defeat, reducing their advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East Division to just two games.

The opening duel in Houston saw an exceptional performance from both starting pitchers. Kyle Bradish of the Orioles allowed only two hits and struck out nine in six scoreless innings. Christian Javier of the Astros matched Bradish’s performance, giving up just three hits, striking out 11, and walking two over five innings.

The Astros struggled with their hitting, with no player managing more than one hit, except for Dubón, Yainier Diaz, Jeremy Peña, Chas McCormick, and Jake Meyers, who all contributed to the team’s victory.

Watch the video below to relive the thrilling moment of Mauricio Dubón’s game-winning hit.

