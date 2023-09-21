WhatsApp Introduces Channels in Mexico, Replacing ‘States’ for News and Information

WhatsApp Introduces Channels in Mexico, Replacing ‘States’ Feature

WhatsApp has made updates to its platform in Mexico, replacing the ‘States’ window with the introduction of channels. This new feature allows users to subscribe to different channels and receive news or information on topics of interest. The ‘States’ window, previously used to view temporary stories of contacts, will now be renamed ‘News‘.

Contrary to popular belief, this update does not mean users can no longer see or upload personal statuses on the platform. Instead, it aims to provide a larger space for users to engage with content that aligns with their preferences. In addition, businesses can leverage this feature as a tool for sharing information in an agile manner.

WhatsApp has been vocal about the benefits of channels since June, emphasizing the ability to cater to individual interests. However, channels also offer an additional avenue for businesses to connect with their audience. Furthermore, they can facilitate neighborhood organizations in gathering information about specific areas while ensuring privacy remains a priority.

For those unfamiliar with WhatsApp channels, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to utilize this feature: open the application on your mobile device and look for the ‘News‘ tab at the bottom left. If it still appears as ‘States’, consider updating or reinstalling the application. Upon clicking the ‘News‘ tab, users will be prompted to accept the terms and can start exploring various channel options. To follow a channel, simply click on the ‘+’ button next to the ones that interest you.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp channels differ from chat groups. With channels, communication is unilateral, meaning only the admin and selected individuals can post messages. This prevents saturation and ensures only important information is shared. However, users will still be able to react to messages.

In terms of privacy, WhatsApp channels protect users’ personal data. Neither the channel admin nor other members can view phone numbers or other sensitive information. This offers protection against spam, unwanted messages, and potential harassment. While messages on broadcast channels are not end-to-end encrypted, channel creators have the ability to restrict entry and disable screenshots.

WhatsApp acknowledges that channels are intended to reach a wide audience, meaning they are not end-to-end encrypted by default. However, the platform is considering introducing end-to-end encryption for channels that target a limited audience, such as non-profit or health organizations.

Additionally, users can perform certain actions within WhatsApp channels. For instance, they can activate notifications in the upper right corner to receive real-time updates from their favorite channels. Stories published on channels will last up to a month. If users wish to report or stop following a channel, they can find the options by clicking the dots next to the notification bell.

With the introduction of channels, WhatsApp aims to provide a more tailored and interactive experience for its users in Mexico. This update allows individuals to stay informed about their specific interests while safeguarding their privacy.

