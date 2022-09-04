Home Basket/Europei Turkey, accusations against Georgia: ‘Brawl, attacked, video out or let’s go’
Turkey, accusations against Georgia: 'Brawl, attacked, video out or let's go'

Turkey, accusations against Georgia: ‘Brawl, attacked, video out or let’s go’

A bad foul by the Georgian Sanadze on the opponent, the expulsion of both at 4’48 “from the end of the match, then the fight: the Turks denounce the attack in the locker room, with the police involved

The match was won by Georgia, 88-83 to Turkey after an extra time. But total chaos broke out after the end. It all started with a bad foul by the Georgian Sanadze on Korkmaz which ended with the expulsion of both with 4’48 ”from the end of the match (played in Tbilisi), with Turkey under 59-62. According to Turkey’s assistant coach Hakan Demir, after the players went to the locker room, a fight broke out between Korkmaz and three Georgian players, as well as security personnel.

Reaction

For the leaders of the Turkish national team Korkmaz was attacked by three people, Federal Vice President Omer Onan also said: “While Furkan Korkmaz walked in the locker room corridor with our coach, Georgia players who were not on the roster attacked him. along with the expelled player (Sanadze) and the police. There shouldn’t be an attack on a player going to the locker room. At the end of the game, 30 policemen pushed us into a fight. We had a fight with the official Georgia police. I am calling FIBA ​​and I have also already told the officials present there. Nobody is under the illusion or thinks we are stupid. They’ll have to bring us all the camera footage of that corridor minute by minute without missing anything. If those shots don’t come out, we’ll leave this tournament ”.

September 4, 2022

