Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis at risk for the World Cup?

Kristaps Porzingis could miss the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup with Latvia.

According to Ruper Fabig, the big man has a foot problem.

The Celtics are still evaluating whether or not to let him play in the World Cup given the many injuries suffered by the Latvian player in his career.

Exclusive: According to my information there are growing concerns that Latvia star Kristaps #Porzingis might miss the #FIBAWC due to injury. Understood it is something with his foot. Staff, himself and Boston #Celtics will wait until the last moment to make a decision. pic.twitter.com/YIkIz6coTo — Rupert Fabig (@rupertfabig) August 9, 2023

