Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis at risk for the World Cup?

Kristaps Porzingis could miss the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup with Latvia.

According to Ruper Fabig, the big man has a foot problem.

The Celtics are still evaluating whether or not to let him play in the World Cup given the many injuries suffered by the Latvian player in his career.

