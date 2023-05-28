Latvia wins bronze for the first time – sport.ORF.at

Co-host Latvia won a historic bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Tampere and Riga.

The Baltics defeated the USA 4:3 (2:2 0:0 1:1 / 1:0) after extra time in the small final in Tampere, Finland, in front of thousands of Latvian fans on Sunday and thus won their very first World Cup medal. The North Americans, on the other hand, took fourth place, as in the previous year.

Rubins shoots Latvia in overtime (55th minute)

The final between Canada and Germany is scheduled at 7:20 p.m. in the Nokia Arena (live on ORF Sport +).

Turbulent Party

Roberts Bukarts gave the Latvians the lead (8′), which Rocco Grimaldi immediately equalized (10′). Janis Jaks shot the outsider in front again seven minutes later. Shortly thereafter, the puck landed in the scorer’s face, unluckily deflected, which should entail a visit to the dentist. Once again, however, it was the previous World Cup top scorer Grimaldi who leveled the game with his seventh World Cup goal.

After a goalless middle third, Matt Coronato put the US boys ahead for the first time (47′) before Kristians Rubins became the Latvian match winner and made history. The 25-year-old from the AHL team Calgary Wranglers first made it 3:3 (55th) after an assist from Rihards Bukarts, who was last under contract with KAC. In extra time Rubins scored after 1:22 minutes for the much acclaimed victory for the Balts.