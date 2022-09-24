There is a Toro in albiceleste sauce and a Lautaro in black and blue colors. Two bombers that coexist in the same person as parallel identities, or at least this seems to judge by the change of skin that the Bahia Blanca striker experiences depending on the shirt he wears. Yes, because on the one hand there is the Bull who punctually stamps the card in the Seleccion, regardless of the rival’s condition, mood and degree of difficulty. Then there is the Toro that drags Inter intermittently, alternating bursts of goals and long fasts. The positive news for Inzaghi and for the Nerazzurri fans is that Seleccion has a traditionally regenerating effect for the Argentine bomber, (almost) always on target when he returns from commitments with his national team.